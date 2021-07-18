“Zakopianka”, the main road leading to the Tatra mountains flooded

After heavy rains that occurred on Saturday night, the S7 express road, informally known as Zakopianka has been flooded near Głogoczów (southern Poland). The popular road leading from Kraków to Zakopane (both near the southern Polish border) was impassable in both directions.

Sebastian Woźniak, spokesman of the Małopolska fire brigade, said that the heavy rains mostly affected the towns of Sułkowice, Myślenice, Tokarnia and Głogoczów (all situated in southern Poland). Some of the inhabitants were completely marooned due to flooding.

Three scout camps were evacuated as a preventive measure from the Nowy Targ, Myślenice and Sucha powiats (Polish districts). Participants of two of these camps found shelter in local Volunteer Fire Department stations. In total, 84 people were evacuated, including 72 scouts.

During the past day, firefighters from the Małopolska voivodeship (Polish province) intervened 360 times due to downpours and rains. Most of the interventions concerned the Myślenice powiat with 170 interventions.

Thankfully due to meteorological warnings, firefighters from the region increased their staff capabilities beforehand.