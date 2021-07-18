Health Ministry Covid death data show efficacy of vaccines

"These data show that the vast majority of people dying in Poland as a result of Covid-19 are unvaccinated people," Prof. Lucjan Wyrwicz, director of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Clinic at the National Oncological Institute in Warsaw, commented for PAP.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Deaths of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 represent less than 2 percent of all registered Covid deaths since the beginning of June, Health Ministry data sent to PAP show.

The ministry’s data show that from the start of June until July 13, only 26 people died of Covid-19 who had received the full vaccination against the disease.

“These data show that the vast majority of people dying in Poland as a result of Covid-19 are unvaccinated people,” Prof. Lucjan Wyrwicz, director of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Clinic at the National Oncological Institute in Warsaw, commented for PAP.

“In the sanitary services’ registers, from June 1 to July 13, 1,428 deaths were recorded with recognised coronavirus infection, and of this group only 26 had had the full vaccination procedure. At the same time, over 98 percent of deaths officially attributed to Covid-19 are unvaccinated patients.”

Significantly, 21 of the vaccinated people who died of Covid-19 during that period were over 70 years of age.

On Friday, the Ministry of health reported that only 0.61 percent of fully vaccinated people had been infected with coronavirus.

“They are results that should be viewed with great optimism, especially as at the beginning of the period, preferential vaccinations were given to older patients with serious co-existent conditions. That’s why these almost 2 percent who died due to Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated may be patients with immunity deficiencies. In this situation a vaccine simply cannot have the full protective effect,” Prof Wyrwicz explained.