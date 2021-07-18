77th anniversary of Ancona’s liberation by the Polish II Corps

Polish-Italian celebrations of the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Ancona by the soldiers of the Polish II Corps took place on Sunday. The ceremony was held at the historic Porta Santo Stefano gate, crossed by Polish soldiers on July 18, 1944.

The ceremony was attended by a 97-year-old veteran of the Polish II Corps, a participant in the battles for Monte Cassino, Bologna and Ancona, captain Władysław Dąbrowski and the 90-year-old Warsaw insurgent Janusz Maksymowicz. Also present at the celebrations were the daughter of the commander of the II Corps, General Władysław Anders, the Polish ambassador to Italy, Anna Maria Anders, the Head of the Office for Veterans and Victims of Oppression, Jan Józef Kasprzyk, Representatives of Ancona’s authorities and its inhabitants, as well as a delegation from the association of Italian partisans and their families.

Valeria Mancinelli, the mayor of Ancona, emphasised in her speech that the memory of these events “must act as a vaccine that will save humanity from a repetition of the tragedy”. She noted that the sacrifice of the Polish soldiers was not in vain, because “decades of democracy and peace were born in this part of Europe”.

Polish and Italian delegations laid wreaths at a plaque commemorating the Polish soldiers, located at the gate. Flowers were also laid at the monument commemorating the Italian resistance in Parco del Pincio.

The capture of Ancona and the entire Adriatic part of the Marche region in Italy was an independent operation conducted by the Polish army. It contributed to the victory of the Allied forces against Germany in Italy.

Losses in the offence on Ancona on the Polish side amounted to 39 killed officers and 338 killed and wounded privates. During the operations on the Adriatic, the Polish II Corps lost a total of 496 soldiers, 1,789 were injured and 139 were reported missing.