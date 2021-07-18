End of the internal combustion engine in Europe is inevitable: PSPA

“The end of the internal combustion engine in Europe is inevitable,” Maciej Mazur, managing director of the Polish Alternative Fuels Association (PSPA) said. He added that the planned Euro 7 standard would help in the pursuit of complete transport decarbonisation in the EU.

On Wednesday the European Commission proposed new emission targets for cars by 2030 and 2035 as part of the “Fit for 55” package. By 2030 CO2 emissions in the case of passenger cars are expected to fall by 55 percent, and in the case of delivery trucks, by 50 percent compared to 2021.

“This means an increase in the CO2 reduction value by over 50 percent in the case of passenger cars and almost 70 percent for delivery trucks compared to the target set only 3 years ago,” the PSPA managing director noted. He emphasised that this is an ambitious goal that translates into a significant reduction in the number of cars with internal combustion engines on the road.

Assumptions of Fit for 55 package correspond to the previously announced plans of individual Member States. A similar ban is to be introduced in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Sweden as early as 2030. In turn, France, Spain and Portugal planned to introduce similar regulations from 2040.

“Of course, not all Member States had such plans, so the final shape of the EU regulations will be clarified in the course of intense and long-lasting negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and the Council,” Mr Mazur stressed.

From the 1st of January the EURO 6d standard has been in force. It stipulates that the permissible emission level of passenger vehicles is 95 g/km. In 2023, the ratio is to be tightened. A new standard, the EURO 7, is to be introduced in 2025.