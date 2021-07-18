Poland reports 69 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, three deaths

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,788,403 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,211,976 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.

Marcin Obara/PAP

Poland recorded 69 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 114 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 342 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 348 recorded the day prior, including 60 patients on ventilators, against the total of 618 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The Health Ministry also reported that 88,225 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,984 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,788,403 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,211,976 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.