COVID-19: 69 new infections in Poland, no direct COVID-19 fatalities

The Health Ministry announced 69 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,424 including 153,225 still active. The number of active cases was 153,192 yesterday.

The ministry also announced three new fatalities, of which none were due to COVID-19 alone and three from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,215.

According to the ministry, a total of 88,225 people are quarantined and 2,652,984 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,225 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

32,788,403 vaccinations have been administered so far, including 16,576,427 first doses and 16,211,976 second doses or the J&J solution. The latter number indicates fully vaccinated citizens.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 60 out of 618 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 190,805,021 coronavirus cases, 4,099,310 deaths and 173,858,128 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,953,937. India has the second most with 31,106,065 cases and Brazil third with 19,342,448.