West must be united in decisive reaction to Russian aggression: official

There must be a decisive and joint response by Poland and Western countries to all the displays of Russian aggression, said Stanisław Żaryn, a spokesman for the Polish special services chief in a text published on the Ukrainian “StopFake” website on Friday.

In the article, Mr Żaryn stressed the need for such a decisive response was necessary because “Russia’s aggressive stance is not subsiding but actually growing more aggressive.”

As he added, this could be seen in the recent Russian cyberattacks, most likely sponsored by the Kremlin, on hundreds of small and medium-sized companies in the United States and Poland, which was at the very centre of Russian hybrid information warfare.

However, Mr Żaryn pointed out that as the discussion on future relations between the West and Russia is back on the international agenda there are suggestions that a search for common ground and a kind of reset is needed in relations with Moscow.

In his opinion, this is only encouraging Russia, which is “further intensifying its actions through the use of a wide array of so-called active measures, known as hybrid warfare,” including espionage, information warfare, hostile influence operations, cyber operations and so on.

“Poland, as a NATO country and forming the EU’s eastern flank, is on the front line of such activities, and constitutes their epicentre and, as such, “can provide (the West) examples that confirm the contemptible tactics of the Kremlin,” Mr Żaryn wrote.

As one example of such activity, he referred to a recent attack by a group of hackers with ties to Russia’s intelligence services which targeted over 4,000 email accounts of Polish politicians, including the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Michał Dworczyk.