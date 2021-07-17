More COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Poland in coming days

Poland expects a shipment of at least 1.8 million COVID-19 vaccines over the next few days, Michał Kuczmierowski, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) announced.

He said that 1.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines would reach Poland on Monday, 132,000 Jannsen vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson are expected to come on Tuesday and 222,000 Moderna vaccines should arrive on Friday or Saturday.

He added that AstraZeneca has not yet disclosed the details of deliveries for next week.

Nearly 41 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to Poland so far, according to government data.

COVID-19 vaccinations began in Poland on December 27, 2020 with Poles getting vaccinated by one out of four vaccine companies, namely, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

As of Saturday, a total of 32,631,135 vaccine doses have been administered while 16,080,265 people have been fully vaccinated in the country so far.