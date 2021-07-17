West must respond decisively to Russian aggression – Polish official

stopfake.org

There must be a decisive and joint response by Poland and countries from the West to all the displays of Russian aggression, said a spokesman for the Polish special services chief in a text published on the Ukrainian “StopFake” website on Friday.

In the article, Stanisław Żaryn said that such a decisive response was necessary because “Russia’s aggressive stance is not abating but actually growing more aggressive.”

As he added, this could be seen in the recent Russian government-sponsored cyberattacks on hundreds of small and medium-sized companies in the United States and in those on Poland, which was at the very center of Russian hybrid information warfare.

However, he said, as the discussion on future relations between the West and Russia is back on the international agenda there are suggestions that a search for common ground and a kind of reset is needed in relations with Moscow.

In his opinion, this is only encouraging Russia, which is “further intensifying its actions through the use of a wide array of so-called active measures, known as hybrid warfare.”

According to Żaryn, these activities include “espionage, information warfare, hostile influence operations, cyber operations, a corruption of the financial system, the intimidation or elimination of political opponents, sabotage and subversive activities, including in the domain of information.”

Poland, as a Nato country and as part of the EU’s eastern flank, is on the front line of such activities, and constitutes their epicenter and, as such, “can provide (the West) examples that confirm the contemptible tactics of the Kremlin,” Żaryn wrote.

As one example of such activity, he referred to a recent attack by a group of hackers with ties to Russia’s intelligence services which targeted over 4,000 email accounts of Polish politicians, including the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Michał Dworczyk.

Having gained access to his e-mails “cybercriminals launched a disinformation campaign… whose intent was to destabilize the political scene in Poland,” Żaryn said.

“The West should always be on the same side,” when it comes to blocking such kinds of activities, so that Russia’s threats can be neutralised, he concluded.