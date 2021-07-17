Polish, Lithuanian, Ukrainian troops take part in joint drills

A joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade known as LitPolUkrBrig began military exercises in the city of Yavoriv near Lviv, western Ukraine, on Saturday.

“Over 1,200 troops, and 200 vehicles from the three countries and the US are taking part in military drills held at the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre,” Przemysław Lipczyński, spokesman for the 18th Mechanised Division said. The 18th Mechanised Division troops are the backbone of all military units involved in the exercise.

He added that the manoeuvers, codenamed Three Swords 2021, will continue until July 30.

The three-nation brigade was established in Warsaw under an intergovernmental agreement in September 2014. The unit was formed in the autumn of 2015, reaching full operational capability in January 2017. Its command centre is located in the city of Lublin, south-east Poland. The brigade’s Lithuanian and Ukrainian units are stationed in their respective countries and are formed into a single unit for military operations and exercises only.

The main task of the brigade is to take part in peacekeeping operations, although it is also designed to help Ukraine reform its armed forces and strengthen regional military cooperation.