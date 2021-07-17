We are not considering compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations: official

“At the moment, we are not considering introducing compulsory vaccinations against COVID-19, we are focused on promotion,” Radosław Fogiel, the Law and Justice party (PiS) deputy spokesman said on Saturday.

Radosław Fogiel, Civic Coalition alliance (KO) MEP Marcin Kierwiński, Krzysztof Gawkowski from The Left party and Presidential advisor Paweł Sałek were guests on the breakfast programme of the Radio Poland Three public broadcaster. They were asked about the possibility of introducing in Poland solutions similar to those in force in France, where only people vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed to use, for example, shopping centres, some services and cultural institutions and if the vaccinations should be mandatory.

Radosław Fogiel said that “there is no such decision at the moment”. “We are focusing on promotion, we call for vaccinations and lead by example”.

The Law and Justice deputy spokesman added that leading PiS politicians have already been vaccinated and are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations themselves. He indicated that the campaign in Poland to promote vaccination takes place, among others, through TV spots, billboards and through the involvement of Polish celebrities.

Both opposition politicians, Marcin Kierwiński and Krzysztof Gawkowski, assessed that the campaign promoting vaccinations is insufficient and claimed that some of the ruling party top politicians as well as the president himself undermine the very process of vaccination with some of their statements.