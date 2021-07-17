Poland not contemplating mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations – official

Fogiel pointed out the ongoing information campaign to promote vaccination through TV spots, billboards and the involvement of celebrities (pictured actor Cezary Pazura).

There are no plans for now to make vaccinations against Covid-19 compulsory in Poland, a deputy spokesperson for the ruling party Law and Justice has said.

“At the moment, we are not considering introducing mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19… we are focusing on promotion,” Radoslaw Fogiel told a public radio broadcaster on Saturday.

He pointed out the ongoing information campaign to promote vaccination through TV spots, billboards and the involvement of celebrities.

He added that leading Law and Justice politicians have already been vaccinated and have publicly encouraged people to do the same.

Fogiel also said that, although there were no plans to make Covid vaccinations mandatory, “the situation will be analysed.”

“The point is to achieve herd immunity and this is the key issue,” he said.

A recent survey carried out by the United Surveys pollster revealed that over 60 percent of Poles are against compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations.