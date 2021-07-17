Culture Ministry oversees development projects of over 200 memorial sites

At the moment, we are implementing over 200 various projects related to the Polish memorial sites, but we still have a lot of work to do, mainly in the sphere of national awareness and white/blank spots of our history, said the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Culture, National Heritage and Sport Piotr Gliński.

“Apart from creating new museums – just like the Polish History Museum – we are also improving the functioning of the already existing facilities, changing them, and entering into co-operation to support certain local government institutions,” Mr Gliński stressed.

However, as he pointed out, Poland is still at the far end of Europe, even with the investments currently underway, when it comes to the number of museums per 1,000 inhabitants.

Minister Gliński stressed that there is a long way to go, especially in the sphere of national awareness about the so-called white/blank spots of history.

The minister recalled that two facilities: the Borderlands Museum and the Siberian Museum were almost built, in cooperation with local governments.

He pointed out that new museums: of the Indomitable Soldiers, the museum of John Paul II and Cardinal Primate Wyszyński were under development.

“We desperately need such institutions to answer the questions of who we are, why our ancestors acted as they did and not the other way, what choices they faced, what is the image of good and evil in the historic space. These are the basic questions for any national and, also, individual identity,” Minister Gliński stated.