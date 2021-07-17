Travellers to Poland obliged to fill in digital Passenger Locator Form

From Saturday people travelling to Poland by air are required to fill in a digital Passenger Locator Form prior to check-in the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS) stated. The Passenger Locator Form is a mandatory document for people travelling to Poland.

Previously, the form had only been available in paper format. The inspectorate informed that the paper document would be valid in case of no access to the internet. In such a situation the airline staff will collect printed forms from passengers on the plane and pass them on to the appropriate services.

“The necessity to apply the Passenger Locator Form in international air traffic stems from the rules of the so-called Chicago Convention on international civil aviation,” GIS added that the administrator of personal data presented in the card is the district state sanitary inspector of the location where the passenger is living or staying.

GIS also stated that the Passenger Locator Form helps limit the rapid spread of COVID-19 seeing that if there is an infected person onboard the card enables other travellers to be contacted quickly.

The inspectorate drew attention to the fact that in line with EU recommendation concerning a coordinated approach towards restricting free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, information on detected COVID-19 cases should be immediately passed on to healthcare authorities of the countries in which such person has been during a previous 14-day period.

The Passenger Locator Form is available at: aplikacje.gov.pl.