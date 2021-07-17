Poland reports 114 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 7 deaths

Grzegorz Michałowski/PAP

Poland recorded 114 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 7 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 93 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 348 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 362 recorded the day prior, including 60 patients on ventilators, against the total of 619 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 88,767 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,951 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,631,135 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 16,080,265 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.