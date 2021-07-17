Travellers to Poland obliged to complete digital Passenger Locator Form

gov.pl

The Passenger Locator Form, a mandatory document for people travelling to Poland, is available electronically from Saturday.

The Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS) has said that from Saturday people travelling to Poland by air are required to fill in a digital Passenger Locator Form prior to check-in.

Previously, the form had only been available in paper format.

GIS said that the paper document will be valid in the case of no access to the internet in which event the airline staff will collect printed forms from passengers on the plane and pass it on to the appropriate services.

“The the necessity to apply the Passenger Locator Form in international air traffic stems from the rules of the so-called Chicago Convention on international civil aviation,” GIS said, adding that the administrator of personal data presented in the card is the district state sanitary inspector of the location where the passenger is living or staying.

GIS added that the Passenger Locator Form helps to limit the rapid spread of coronavirus by passengers because if there is an infected person on board the card enables other travellers to be contacted quickly.

The inspectorate drew attention to the fact that in line with EU recommendation concerning a coordinated approach to restricting free movement in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, information on Covid-19 cases detected should be immediately passed on to the healthcare authorities of countries in which such person has been in the previous 14 days.