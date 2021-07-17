COVID-19: 114 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 114 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,355 including 153,192 still active. The number of active cases was 153,293 yesterday.

The ministry also announced seven new fatalities, of which two were due to COVID-19 alone and five from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 75,212.

According to the ministry, a total of 88,767 people are quarantined and 2,652,951 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,192 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday a total of 32,631,135 vaccine doses have been administered while 16,080,265 people have been fully vaccinated so far.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 60 out of 619 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 190,351,439 coronavirus cases, 4,093,043 deaths and 173,545,272 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,929,856. India has the second most with 31,064,908 cases and Brazil third with 19,308,109.