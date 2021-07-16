Polish president sends condolences to families of flood victims in Germany

Polish president Andrzej Duda, in a letter to his German counterpart wrote that he was saddened to learn of the numerous deaths which were caused by the storms and floods in Germany.

President Andrzej Duda’s letter to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was published on the website of the Polish head of state on Friday.

“Dear Mr. President, it is with great sadness that I have learned of the news of the numerous deaths caused by the storms and floods that have hit your country in recent days. It is my hope that the emergency services, whose courage and dedication deserve the highest praise, will soon locate all those people who are missing and provide necessary assistance to the injured,” the Polish President wrote.

The president also expressed hope that the flooding situation would soon improve, and enable all those who were affected to return home and begin the arduous task of rebuilding after the devastation.

“I assure you of our solidarity and readiness, if needed, to provide all possible assistance,” The head of the Polish state concluded.

The German Police reported that the death toll in North Rhine-Westphalia and North Rhine-Westphalia increased to at least 103 by Thursday noon. About 1,300 people in the Ahrweiler district are still missing.