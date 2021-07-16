Belarusian regime commissions raids on premises of independent journalists

A wave of searches took place in Belarus in the apartments of journalists cooperating with Belsat TV and in the premises of Walancin Zdanko, editor-in-chief of Radio Svoboda, and in the editorial office of this medium, activists and the media reported on Friday.

Belsat’s associate Ihar Ilyash, as well as Aleha Hruzdilovich from Radio Svoboda and the former journalist of this station, Ina Studzinska were all detained as a result of the raid.

The searches also took place in Zdanko’s apartment and in the editorial office of the Radio Svoboda.

“What is currently going on in Belarus is a violation of basic European standards. We will call on all the European organisations, including the European Broadcasting Union, to take a position on this matter,” said Mateusz Matyszkowicz, Board Member of the Polish public broadcaster TVP.

Belsat journalist Paweł Mażejka from Grodno was released after a search and interrogation. Gleb Labadenka, another Belsat journalist, and several other people were put in a similar situation.

Moreover, independent media report on searches in the offices of at least two community organisations.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, pro-government journalists have been publishing photos from the revisions on social media with their own comments about “crooked journalists” and “Belsat dirt”, as well as thanking the militia for their actions.

This is another part of a campaign launched by Minsk after the allegedly rigged presidential elections in August 2020, as repressions, including detentions and prison sentences have been affecting journalists of independent media in Belarus since then.