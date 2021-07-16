Anti-nepotism resolution underway in state-owned companies

The process of implementing the provisions of the so-called sanative resolution has begun in the state-owned companies, subordinate to the Ministry of State Assets (MAP).

According to the new resolution, people from the families of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party parliamentarians (children, spouses, parents and siblings) who were in the management boards and supervisory boards of these companies, can no longer perform these functions.

“Out of several hundred companies in question, only 15 people had family ties to PiS parliamentarians and at the same time sat on the boards of these companies, while in total, the management boards and supervisory boards of companies subordinate to the Ministry of State Assets count several thousand people,” the MAP statement read.

At the last Congress of the Law and Justice, the party adopted a resolution according to which spouses, children, siblings and parents of PiS deputies and senators may not sit on supervisory boards of state-owned companies.

The ban also applies to the employment of members of the closest family of PiS deputies and senators in state-owned companies.

The resolution stated that the bans did not apply to people who were “employed or working in the structures of State Treasury companies due to their competences, professional experience and at the same time an extraordinary life situation”.