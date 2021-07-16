Polish bourse expects 20 more IPOs this year

In a tweet on Friday, Marek Dietl said that the IPO market was very dynamic this year.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) may see about 20 initial public offerings (IPOs) on the bourse’s main and alternative markets by the end of 2021, the WSE CEO has said.

“In Warsaw, we expect about 20 debuts by the end of the year,” Dietl added.

“Choosing the WSE is a good decision as the company can access foreign investors at much lower IPO costs compared to New York or London,” Dietl wrote.

Nine companies have debuted on the WSE’s main floor so far this year, including three which moved to the main floor from the startup-dominated NewConnect. NewConnect has seen 16 IPOs.