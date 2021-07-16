FM thanks local Hamoir authorities for help provided to Poles trapped by flood

The head of the Foreign Ministry Zbigniew Rau, thanked the local authorities of the Belgian Hamoir province for the “invaluable assistance to Polish citizens during the difficult flood situation”. At the same time, he added that Poland has offered assistance to Belgium in combating the effects of the floods that hit the country.

On Friday, more than 60 Polish children and their guardians were evacuated from the Polish Schools Center summer camp in Comblain-la-Tour, Belgium with the help of the Belgian army.The camp was completely cut off from the world by the flood.

“I would like to thank the local authorities of Hamoir for their invaluable help to Polish citizens during the difficult flood situation,” Zbigniew Rau wrote on Twitter on Friday. “Poland has made Belgium an offer of assistance. In the face of the tragedy, Belgium can count on our support and full solidarity,” the head of the Foreign Ministry emphasised.

In the past few days, thunderstorms and heavy rains caused flooding in many parts of the country. As a result of the flood, at least 12 people died and over 21,000 remain without electricity. Germany, the Netherlands, France and Luxembourg are also affected by floods.