We do not plan to modify judiciary provisions with regards to CJEU ruling: official

There are no grounds for introducing modifications to the provisions of the judiciary system, as Poland is not breaking any law in this respect, said the government’s spokesman Piotr Müller.

“The government agrees with the statement of the 1st President of the Supreme Court and shares it,” he added.

The 1st President of the Supreme Court, Małgorzata Manowska, wrote in a statement that “she is deeply convinced that the Disciplinary Chamber is fully independent in exercising the jurisdiction assigned to it”, while informing about the revocation of the order concerning the implementation of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruling of April 8 last year.

“We have repeatedly said that it is not the competence of any EU body to decide on issues related to the organisation of the judiciary,” Piotr Müller said.

“It is not unusual when it comes to disputes over powers and whether European law takes precedence over the constitution or is of a subordinate nature,” the government’s spokesman added, recalling the situation from Germany where the Federal Constitutional Court stated that the German Primary Law is of a higher character than the EU law. In this context, he also mentioned the courts of France, Italy, the Czech Republic and Romania which, according to him, acted in a similar manner.

“As in other EU countries, the issue of justice is regulated by the Member States, therefore I expect the European Commission not to take any action that would be contrary to the EU treaties,” said the government spokesman.

In his opinion, if such actions were to be taken, they would be inconsistent with the EU treaties, and going further, they would have to apply to at least half of the European Union’s member states.

On Wednesday, Poland’s Constitutional Court (TK) ruled that the provision of the EU treaty, based on which the Court of Justice of the EU obliges member states to apply interim measures concerning the national judiciary, is non-compliant with the constitution. Shortly before the announcement of the judgment, the vice-president of the CJEU, Rosario Silva de Lapuerta, issued a decision on the application of interim measures against Poland.