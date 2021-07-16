Most Poles in favour of reconstruction of Saxon Palace: poll

49 percent of Poles support the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, 24 percent are against and 27 percent have no opinion on this matter, according to a survey done by the Social Changes studio for the news website wPolityce.pl.

The following question was asked in the survey: “Do you support the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, which was destroyed (blown up) by the German army after the fall of the Warsaw Rising in December 1944?”.

16 percent of respondents definitely supported this idea and 33 percent were moderately favorable towards rebuilding the palace. 11 percent of respondents replied that they “rather did not support” such an idea and 13 percent declared a definite lack of support. More than a quarter (27 percent) of those surveyed said that they have no opinion on this matter.

The palace was built as a result of the expansion of the 17th-century palace of Jan Andrzej Morsztyn and was modified many times in the following centuries. During the Second Polish Republic, it was the headquarters of the General Staff of the Polish Army. After the destruction of the Saxon Palace by the Germans at the end of December 1944, the only fragment of the palace left became the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic grave commemorating the nameless soldiers who died defending Poland.

The reconstruction of the Saxon Palace is the result of the commitment made by the Polish President on November 11, 2018, during the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Poland regaining independence. The president then signed a declaration on the restitution of the Saxon Palace in Warsaw as a kind of monument to the celebration of the anniversary.