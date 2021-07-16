Visegrad Group cultural values are our strength: lower house speaker

We have a cultural community that is our heritage and we should introduce our cultural values ​​to other countries in the EU, because this is our strength, said the Speaker of the Sejm, Poland’s lower house, Elżbieta Witek after the meeting of the Speakers of the Visegrad Group (V4) parliaments in Budapest.

“We talked about the protection of our cultural heritage, the system of Central European values ​​and their importance for the functioning of not only the V4 group and our countries, but also the entire European Union,” Ms Witek said.

“All of us agreed to the fact that our countries have a common past, they have a lot in common, we have this cultural community, which is our heritage, which is our strength, and we decided that we should introduce our cultural values, including our identity, built over the centuries, to other countries in the European Union, because this is our strength,” she stated.

The Sejm Speaker stated that it was unacceptable to lecture some European Union countries, such as Hungary or Poland, and to say that a member state has to be brought to their knees or that someone needs to be starved until they submit.

“We are countries with a centuries-old tradition, history and achievements, this is what binds us together,” she pointed out.

Elżbieta Witek recalled that according to the treaties and the “idea of ​​the founding fathers”, every country should be treated equally, regardless of when it joined the EU or whether it was a small or large state.

Also on Friday, at a press conference, Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summed up Poland’s annual presidency in the Visegrad Group, which ended on June 30. From July 1, it is Hungary who holds the presidency of the V4.

“The Visegrad Group is one of the key formats of regional cooperation, which has not only local but also global ambitions,” he stated.

“It is characterised by considerable flexibility and adaptation to the conditions. Soon after the outbreak of the pandemic, the leaders of the V4 states decided to establish a Visegrad Centre for COVID-19,” the deputy Foreign Minister said, adding that the quick reaction paved the way for better coordination of activities in the field of vaccination and epidemic control.