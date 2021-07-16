Foreign Ministry launches “Pole abroad” application

“Today we are launching the “Pole abroad” application, which will help our compatriots that are planning to go abroad or are already staying there. Thanks to this application, it will be possible to check, among others, what restrictions are in force in other countries,” Piotr Wawrzyk, deputy Foreign Minister said on Friday.

He emphasised that the application will include information on the rules of entry to other countries, travel restrictions and what additional restrictions might be imposed on unvaccinated individuals.

The deputy minister stressed that the application will also help people to locate Polish diplomatic institutions abroad.

“We appeal that trips be taken primarily by vaccinated people, because vaccination enables trouble-free entry to a given country, and a safe and peaceful stay, (…) it also allows access to a number of places where this entrance is limited in several countries to unvaccinated people,” he added.

Mr Wawrzyk also pointed out that in the context of holiday plans people should remember that “the current situation with the emergence of new COVID-19 variants is dynamic”.