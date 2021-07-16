Seaside resort brings in biodegradable ashtrays as part of ‘Beach without butts’ campaign

Introduced in the coastal town of Mielno, the cone-shaped ashtrays are designed to be filled with sand to weigh them down and then folded up and thrown in the bin when finished with.

Cigarette smokers are being urged to be more eco-friendly after a seaside resort introduced free biodegradable ashtrays to stop them littering beaches.

The cone-shaped ashtrays, an initiative by the small coastal town of Mielno as part of a campaign called ‘Beach without Butts’, contain handy instructions showing smokers how to weigh them down with sand, and then fold them up before throwing in the bin.

Posting on social media, town officials said: “Clean beaches are our priority.

“For the sake of the environment and cleanliness of the beaches, we offer our sunbathers disposable biodegradable cardboard ashtrays during this year’s holidays.

“The paper gadget is easy to use – just press it into the sand, fill it with cigarette butts, then fold the packaging and throw it into the waste bin when you return from the beach.”

They added: “The pollution of beaches with cigarette butts is a huge problem and a threat to the environment.

“Some sunbathers throw cigarette butts into the garbage, but a large part end up in the sand.

“Despite the mechanical cleaning of the sand, it is very difficult to clear the beach of all cigarette butts.”