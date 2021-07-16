Poland to provide material aid to Lithuania over migration crisis

Poland will send first-need products, such as tents, beds, heaters and power generators to Lithuania in connection with the influx of migrants to this country from abroad with Belarus.

The first transport with aid will set off on Wednesday with the support of the Polish Post.

Due to the dire situation on the border with Belarus and problems with the reception of arriving migrants, Lithuania asked the European Union for material assistance under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The aid from Poland will be sent under that mechanism.

Among the equipment granted by Poland will be 10-person tents and 10 large 60-person tents – in total they would be able to accommodate 700 people. The list also includes 100 beds, hundreds of blankets, duvets, pillows, bedding sets, as well as cabinets, tables, hangers and chairs. Furthermore, Lithuania will receive six combustion power generators and five combustion heaters.

The transport is organised by the Ministry of National Defence with the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves.

On Thursday, Lithuanian border guards detained 107 illegal migrants on the border with Belarus. In total, at least 1,902 of them have been detained this year – 23 times more than in the entire 2020.

The problem of illegal migrants in Lithuania intensified at the end of May. The government in Vilnius believes it is a form of hybrid war waged by the authorities in Minsk.

Due to the growing influx of migrants from Belarus, Lithuania declared a state of emergency two weeks ago. For this reason, the Lithuanian Department of Migration announced on Friday that it will employ an additional 56 staff, whose tasks will mainly be to investigate complaints, represent migrants’ interests in court, conduct interviews with them and process data.