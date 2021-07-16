President Duda continues his run as Poland’s most trusted politician – poll

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish president is trusted by 45 percent of respondents in the latest CBOS poll, the leader of Poland 2050 Szymon Holownia takes second place, followed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as the third most trusted politician.

The percentage of respondents trusting Andrzej Duda has not changed in July compared to June. Thirty six percent do not trust the head of state (a decrease of 1 percentage point).

The leader of Poland 2050, Szymon Holownia, has the confidence of 41 percent (also the same as in June) and is distrusted by 24 percent of respondents (a drop of 3 percentage points).

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki holds the confidence of 40 percent of respondents (a decrease of 1 percentage point). The same number of respondents, 40 percent, do not trust the PM (a decrease of 2 percentage points from June).

The Mayor of Warsaw, and deputy head of the oppositionist Civic Platform (PO), Rafal Trzaskowski, is placed fourth with a trust rating of 34 percent (down 2 percentage points). Trzaskowski is distrusted by 39 percent (down 1 percentage point).

The leader of the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL), Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, ranked fifth with a confidence rating of 31 percent and 24 percent of respondents distrusting him.

According to the survey, in July the respondents expressed the greatest distrust towards the PiS leader and deputy prime minister, Jaroslaw Kaczynski (52 percent), the minister of justice and prosecutor general, Zbigniew Ziobro (47 percent) and the leader of the Civic Platform, former Prime Minister Donald Tusk (45 percent).

The poll was conducted on 1-11 July 2021 on a representative sample of 1166 Polish residents using mixed-mode procedures.