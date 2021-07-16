PM offers help to Germany struggling with flood: official

“On Thursday, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The PM offered all necessary assistance in connection with the flood situation in the country,” Piotr Wawrzyk, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

Belgian army rescues Polish children trapped by flood

At a press conference, Mr Wawrzyk was asked about the situation of Poles in Germany in connection with the violent storms and floods that hit the country.

He announced that on Thursday “the Prime Minister offered all the help that would be necessary from the Republic of Poland.”

He emphasised that the most dramatic situation is in two federal states: Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, adding that in the second there are no reports of Poles who would need help, while in the first of them “the situation of several Polish citizens is being explained.”

“But we do not have information about two people. We are unable to make contact with them,” he added.

As reported by the German Police, the death toll in North Rhine-Westphalia and North Rhine-Westphalia increased to at least 103 by Thursday noon. About 1,300 people in the Ahrweiler district are still missing.

Due to the flood situation, the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Cologne launched a hotline enabling reporting of missing persons. Information can be provided to the phone number: +49 221 93 730 237.