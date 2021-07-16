Belgian army rescues Polish children trapped by flood

The evacuation of Polish children trapped by the flood in the Belgian holiday centre in Comblain-la-Tour has ended. Andrzej Sadoś, the Polish ambassador to the EU, announced on Friday that all children and their carers were safely evacuated.

Flood in Belgium traps over 60 Polish children

More than 60 children and their guardians were evacuated by the Belgian army using pontoons.

“They are now headed to the transport column sent from the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the EU, which will take them to Brussels,” Mr Sadoś pointed out.

“All children are safe. Thank you to everyone for your help – the embassy, ​​the consul, the Permanent Representation of Poland to the EU and the Mayor [of Comblain-la Tour]. The children were in constant contact with their parents. Whenever we organise summer camps, we stock up for about three days. These stocks saved us,” Barbara Wojda, the head of the Polish Educational Society in Belgium, told Polish public broadcaster TVP Info.

After the effective evacuation carried out by soldiers from @BelgiumDefence, all children and their teachers got sume lunch.

“The losses are enormous. The building has been renovated for the last five years. We count on help from the Belgian side, we count on help from the Polish community, we count on the help of the Polish government,” she added.

Jacek Grabowski, the Consul of the Republic of Poland in Belgium assessed that the evacuation was smooth, pointing out that “all children and their guardians were safely evacuated.”

Thunderstorms and heavy rains have caused flooding in many parts of Belgium. The water also flooded the holiday centre of the Polish Educational Society in Comblain-la-Tour in Wallonia. A total of 65 Polish children and their guardians were trapped in the building surrounded on all sides by water.