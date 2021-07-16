Rock Rachon: Legal dispute between Poland and EU

The Constitutional Court (TK) ruled that the measures taken against Poland by the European Court of Justice are incompatible with the Polish constitution.

CJEU decision on suspending Supreme Court’s chamber unconstitutional: TK

The articles referred to by TK are fundamental provisions describing what the Polish state is and who holds power in it. The first of these regulations says that Poland is a democratic state under the rule of law.







Another says that whoever exercises power in Poland must do so on the basis and within the limits of the law.







There are more countries whose constitutional courts have ruled the superiority of the constitution over EU law. Such judgments were also made in Romania, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Lithuania.







None of these countries left the EU. They have all decided that it is their citizens and their constitutions that have the final say.







In the programme also about the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who published an article this week in which he claims Russians and Ukrainians are “one people.”







The guests of Rock Rachon were Tymoteusz Zych, Gunnar Beck and Robert Pszczel.