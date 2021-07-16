Most new Covid cases in Poland among unvaccinated and youth

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The Polish health minister has stated that most new coronavirus infections have been chiefly spreading among unvaccinated people and youth.

“Over the last eight days, the percentage of new Covid-19 infections in the 21-40 age group accounted for 39.2 percent of the total figure,” Minister Adam Niedzielski wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“New infections in the over-61-years-of-age group, which until recently topped the number of new cases, amounted to 26.6 percent of the total,” he said.

Poland recorded 93 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 105 cases reported on Thursday.

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,413,199 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 15,907,199 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.