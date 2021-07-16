Poland reports 93 new coronavirus cases on Friday, 14 deaths

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 93 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 105 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 362 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 388 recorded the day prior, including 59 patients on ventilators, against the total of 621 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 88,628 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,652,743 people have recovered.

In all, Poland has already distributed 32,413,199 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 15,907,199 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.