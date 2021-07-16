Two channels publishing officials’ leaked emails removed

“The intervention of the Polish government and the help of one of the NATO countries helped to remove two channels from the Telegram communicator, where materials from the mailbox of Minister Michał Dworczyk were being posted for several weeks,” the Wirtualna Polska (wp.pl) news website reported.

According to wp.pl, “several departments of the Office of the Prime Minister [KPRM] were involved in the fight against two channels operating on Telegram,” and “officials from the departments of digital regulation, legal and digital policy were ‘flooding’ Telegram as well as other institutions responsible or likely to influence its operation with letters.”

“One could say that at one point Telegram became aware that the continued maintenance of these two channels could jeopardise the very existence of Telegram itself, and the KPRM has the instruments to help enforce this,” a person involved in the removal process of both channels told the website.

According to wp.pl, the key was “the help of one of the NATO countries where part of Telegram’s infrastructure is located,” thanks to which it was possible to “put pressure on the company,” which resulted in the channels being removed on Thursday evening.

As the website pointed out, both Apple and Google also helped in the matter by threatening Telegram to remove its application from their stores.