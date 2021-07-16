Flood in Belgium traps over 60 Polish children

Over 60 Polish children are staying in the Polish Educational Society holiday centre in Comblain-la-Tour in eastern Belgium, cut off from the world by the flood. All access roads are flooded, and the organisers are waiting for evacuation.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains have caused flooding in many parts of Belgium. The water also flooded the holiday centre of the Polish Educational Society in Comblain-la-Tour in Wallonia. As Piotr Ładomirski from the society said, a total of 65 Polish children and their guardians live in the building, which is currently surrounded on all sides by water.

“At the moment, the building is only accessible by boat. All access roads are flooded. The water is more than a meter deep in some places. We are waiting for an evacuation. We are counting on the Belgian authorities to carry it out on Friday,” he stressed.

He added that children and guardians are safe.

“They have access to water and food. There is still electricity in the building,” he pointed out.

Jacek Grabowski, the Consul of the Republic of Poland in Belgium, told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he is in constant contact with the holiday centre in Comblain-la-Tour and the Belgian authorities.

“At the moment, the Belgian authorities do not have any pontoons for evacuation,” he said, pointing out that “the authorities recommend that the children remain in the building. They say it is the safest at the moment.”

“We are counting on a quick evacuation,” he emphasised.