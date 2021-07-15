Lithuania asks for financial assistance amid migration crisis

In connection with the deteriorating situation on the border with Belarus, Lithuania applied to the EU for financial assistance at the meeting of the Council of the European Union for Justice and Home Affairs and referred to the needs in the area of reception of migrants.

“The discussion focused on the issues of combating crime, migration and the planned reform of the Schengen area,” the Polish Ministry of Interior and Administration reported.

The ministers expressed their concern about using illegal migration as a tool of hostile political pressure on EU Member States. Meanwhile, the Frontex Agency, with the participation of Poland, will prepare further activities supporting the Lithuanian services on the border of Lithuania and Belarus.

“Poland has declared that it will continue to be involved in helping Lithuania through EU agencies and as part of bilateral cooperation,” the Ministry wrote.

The migration issues discussed during the meeting of ministers also concerned the further work on the Pact on Migration and Asylum. Poland pointed out that further work on the project is necessary, especially in the context of the recent crisis on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, with the implementation of the effective EU return policy and the increased cooperation with third countries as regards the readmission.

The illegal migrations intensified in Lithuania at the end of May. Vilnius considers it to be a form of hybrid war waged by the authorities in Minsk. On Wednesday, 57 more migrants were detained at the Lithuanian-Belarusian border. This year, at least 1,795 people have tried to get from Belarus to Lithuania illegally, 22 times more than during the entire 2020. Most of the detainees are citizens of the Middle East and African countries.