Farmers will be able to sell products up to EUR 22,000 tax-free: PM

“In the Polish Deal, we give farmers the opportunity to sell their products directly not only on the entire territory of a province but in the whole of Poland. Sales up to PLN 100,000 [EUR 22,000] will be free from tax,” PM Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday at Marianów Brodowski in the western province of Wielkopolskie.

“Agricultural retail trade that we introduce under the ‘Polish Deal’ is an opportunity to sell agricultural products not only on the territory of a municipality or a district but also on the territory of a province and entire Poland up to PLN 100,000 [EUR 22,000] tax-free and on very preferential conditions,” the PM said, adding that the method had been designed to shorten the farmer-final recipient chain.

“It boils down to increasing the incomes of Polish farmers as much as possible. That is what we fight for on the international forum as well,” said the PM.

The official went on to say that, while in Brussels, he held talks with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen about, among others, the situation of the Polish households in the context of the National Recovery Plan (KPO).

“We are doing all we can so that the largest number of investors and investments enrich Poland,” he said, adding that “we are proud of the Polish agriculture. We have got plenty of solutions for Polish agriculture in the Polish Deal. We will be preparing them and implementing them shortly.”

As he indicated, “these solutions are what the Polish farmer requires to function normally,” however there will also be room in the Polish Deal for “actions in the field of insurances,” designed to help householders protect themselves against natural disasters such as droughts and hailstorms.

The PM said that “the government will do all in its power to earmark huge money, acquired from the state budget and negotiated with the EU, to the improvement of the efficiency of Polish agriculture even more so that… Polish agriculture dominates Europe. This is our goal for this decade and it is an achievable goal.”

He went on to stress the importance of buying Polish food, explaining that such an attitude propelled the entire economy of Poland. “It’s a spinning wheel of the Polish economy, it’s the chain reaction. When we buy good Polish food from a Polish farmer, he will return the favour by buying more and more Polish products,” he concluded.