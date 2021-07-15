US involvement in security of Poland is resolute: US charge d’affaires

As the next rotation of the US Army as a part of the US Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) presence in Poland began on Thursday, the US charge d’affaires in Warsaw Bix Aliu wrote that US commitment to the security of Poland was resolute.

“The command was taken by the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Group from the 1st Infantry Division Big Red One with equipment (Abrams, Bradley and Paladin military vehicles),” the US Embassy in Poland announced.

“Welcome to Poland, ‘Big Red One!’” Bix Aliu tweeted on Thursday.

„Big Red One”, witajcie w Polsce! Zaangażowanie USA w bezpieczeństwo Polski i regionu jest niezachwiane. Nasi żołnierze służą ramię w ramię, a kolejne rotacje ABCT zwiększają ich interoperacyjność. https://t.co/s3MoACoFcO

— Bix Aliu (@USAmbPoland) July 15, 2021

He wrote that “US commitment to the security of Poland and the region was unwavering” and that “our soldiers serve shoulder to shoulder, and future ABCT rotations will increase their interoperability.”

The US 1st Infantry Division, known as ‘The Big Red One,’ was the US Army’s first division and has been in service for over a century, serving in Europe during WWI and WWII. Between 1996 and 2006, the division was based in Wurzburg, Germany.