Desert furries: four sand cats born at Gdańsk ZOO

There are four of them and already render their parents furr-ious. The Gdańsk ZOO has recently become home to one female and three male kittens of the sand dune cat.

Visitors can already behold the four furry yarns frolicing in their enclosures. Truth be told, they are rather petite and weigh just half kilogramme each, as Malwina Spandowska of the Gdańsk Zoo said on Thursday.

The Zoo staff revealed that the trouble-making four are the offspring of 2-year-old Maolie and the oldest male in the clowder, the 14-year-old Abu.

Although the sand dune cats might look just as endearing as every other cat relatively resembling the domestic cat, this species has a particular super power, if one wills. With their natural habitat being the arid dunes of Africa and sandy habitats of Southeast Asia, the sand dune cat can withstand a mind-boggling range of temperatures oscillating between -5 to +52 degrees Celsius.

And thanks to their absolutely all-encompassing furriness which includes the nether surface of their paws, they can walk on scorching sands with no sweat. As for their ears, they can detect even the slightest rustle caused by an all too self-confident prey.

Although their castle is not made of sand, they definitely feel at home under the watchful sight of their queen mother and the Gdańsk Zoo carers.