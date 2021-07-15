Polish general to join US Army’s V Corps

Marek Zakrzewski/PAP

Poland on Thursday held the departure ceremony of Major General Adam Joks, who has been appointed deputy commander of US Army V Corps at Fort Knox, which oversees forces operating along NATO’s eastern flank.

“Today’s ceremony is another important step on the way to tighten the alliance between Poland and the United States, to build cooperation between the Polish army and the United States military,” Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said during the ceremony held in Poznań, western Poland, where the US Army’s V Corps had established their forward headquarters.

The US Embassy in Poland said in an earlier statement this was the first time a Polish general had served in the US military’s command structure in such a manner.

Joks, 54, a deputy head of the Polish Armed Forces General Staff, was for the past two years the head of NATO’s Joint Force Training Centre located in the northern Polish city of Bydgoszcz. In 2017-2018, he commanded NATO’s Multinational Division North East, located in the Polish north-eastern city of Elblag.

The Polish general will serve under US Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski.