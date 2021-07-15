EC launches procedure against Poland over alleged ‘LGBT-free zones’

The European Commission (EC) has decided to replay a worn-out card and launch an infringement procedure against Poland over resolutions declaring “LGBT-free zones” in a number of Polish municipalities, regardless of the fact that it has already been clarified that there are no LGBT-free zones in Poland and the resolutions on the “LGBT-ideology free zones” were a voice of dissent against LGBT-themed sex education at schools rather than LGBT people.

The EC has also launched a similar procedure against Hungary over its recent law banning LGBT content in schools.

“Europe will never allow parts of our society to be stigmatised: be it because of whom they love, because of their age, their ethnicity, their political opinions, or their religious beliefs,” EC President Ursula von der Leyen was quoted as saying in an EC press release on Thursday.

“The Commission is launching infringement procedures against Hungary and Poland related to the equality and the protection of fundamental rights,” the EC said.

“In relation to Poland, the Commission considers that Polish authorities failed to fully and appropriately respond to its inquiry regarding the nature and impact of the so-called ‘LGBT-ideology free zones’ resolutions adopted by several Polish regions and municipalities,” the Commission added.

“From 2019, several Polish municipalities and regions adopted resolutions on the creation of so-called ‘LGBT-ideology free zones’. The Commission is concerned that these declarations may violate EU law regarding non-discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation,” the EC also said.

Poland now has one month to respond, but if the country fails to comply, the EC may take the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Over a hundred Polish local governments have passed such resolutions, which triggered protests from LGBT communities in Poland and abroad as well as causing diplomatic backlash.

The financial backlash

The EU Commission is bent on keeping Poland open to LGBTQI, whether the acronym stands for people of certain sexual orientations or, as some suggest, an ideology. The EU institutions decided to turn off the financing valve for six Polish towns in July 2020. The towns filed their twinning applications that would result in additional EU funds.

In February 2021, the south-eastern Podkarpackie province lost EUR 1.7 million in funding in Norway and EEA Grants after its regional assembly passed a resolution against “LGBT ideology”.

The discussion over the “LGBTQI-free zones” is a muddled one, as no “LGBT-free zones” were ever proposed. The resolutions that the EC officials have been referring to had been passed on “LGBT-ideology free zones”, which is a reference to keeping schools free of LGBT instruction in line with parental wishes. These instructions were proposed by Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski in 2019 in the LGBT charter which made provisions for LGBT sex education in schools based on WHO recommendations. This, in turn, had been opposed and protested by a Polish conservative paper “Gazeta Polska” (GP) that distributed stickers with the “LGBT free zone” legend on them in July 2019. The legend was subsequently changed to read “LBGT-ideology-free zone” shortly after.

From there on, the usage of the stickers by LGBT ideology sceptics and provocateurs has been capitalised on by the Polish opposition. In Autumn 2019, “Spring” party MEP Robert Biedroń alleged to the EP that there were cafes in Poland where homosexual people were not allowed entry.

Mr Biedroń might have indirectly referred to an episode involving the “LGBT free zone” sticker that had been visible on the window of a “Grill Kramy Dominikańskie” cafe in Kraków. “I have been running this cafe for 28 years and for all these years I have been welcoming everyone with open arms. I have never ever discriminated against anyone. I am just an opponent of the leftist ideology,” the venue’s owner, Janusz Renke, told niezależna.pl news website. He removed the sticker under left-wing media pressure.

In 2019 and 2020 photos showing road signs with names of towns and additional yellow plaques reading in Polish, English, French and Russian “LGBT-free zone” circulated the web. This caught Belgian liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt’s attention who called on the European Commission to undertake immediate action against Polish authorities. The appearance of the yellow plaques, however, turned out to be an initiative of a leftist activist, not one of the local authorities. The activist undertook the action at towns that he deemed had declared themselves “LGBT-ideology free zones.”