Polish general departs for Fort Knox to join US Army’s V Corps

A departure ceremony of Major General Adam Joks, who will take over the position of the deputy commander of US Army V Corps at Fort Knox, took place in Poznań, western Poland, where the unit established their forward command to oversee forces operating along NATO’s eastern flank.

“Today’s ceremony is another important step on the way to tighten the alliance between Poland and the United States, to build cooperation between the both armies,” Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

He added that Gen. Joks “is the first Pole to assume such a high position in the command of the US Army after Kazimierz Pulaski and Tadeusz Kościuszko”.

Major General Joks, who is a deputy head of the Polish Armed Forces General Staff, was the commander of NATO’s Joint Force Training Centre (JFTC) in Bydgoszcz for two years. In 2017-2018, he commanded NATO’s Multinational Division North East, located in the Polish north-eastern city of Elbląg.

The Polish general will serve under US Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski.

The forward command of the US V Corps has been operating in Poland since autumn 2020, when over 200 military personnel arrived in Poznań to form the core of the unit. Its main role is to coordinate the activity of the US land forces in Europe. It is the V Corps that is in charge of the US forces on NATO’s eastern flank.