More bodies found at former Stalinist jail site in Warsaw

The Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) unearthed the remains of three people placed in two burial pits in the area of the former Stalinist prison, the so-called Toledo.

“The position in which the bodies were buried and the exact location indicates that this is a continuation of those earlier discoveries,” said Krzysztof Szwagrzyk, the deputy head of the Institute of National Remembrance.

The remains belong to very young people, aged 19-20 at the time of death.

The Office of Search and Identification of the Institute of National Remembrance has been carrying out search work in the area of ​​the former “Toledo” prison since spring 2020. So far, the remains of 20 people have been revealed during the works.

The aim of the stage conducted from last week is to examine the area between and under the garages, formerly belonging to the prison garden, where – according to witnesses – the bodies of deceased and murdered prisoners of “Toledo” were also supposed to be buried.

Currently ongoing activities are planned until the end of July. It will certainly not be the final stage.

Prison Penal-Investigative Warsaw III (Toledo) is a prison of the Security Office and the NKVD, operating since the entry of Soviet troops in Warsaw’s Praga district in 1944. It was known for extremely brutal interrogations.

After WWII, the “Toledo” prison was the site of execution and burial of soldiers and activists of the anti-communist Polish underground.