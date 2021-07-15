Poland to support all peace efforts in Ukraine: FM

“Poland will fully support all diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation around Ukraine in a peaceful manner. Resolving this conflict is one of the most important challenges in the area regarding ​​European security,” the Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau emphasised on Thursday in Vienna during a meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

The minister outlined the priorities of the Polish OSCE presidency in 2022. He said that Poland wants to strive for stability and security in the region. He stressed that one of the most extreme and current challenges facing ​​European security is the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, which has already claimed the lives of thousands of people.

The head of the Polish diplomacy stressed that Poland highly appreciates the contribution of the international group monitoring the situation in Ukraine. He said that this mission must be able to complete its tasks fully and effectively. He recalled that in June Poland carried out vaccinations of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) personnel in Ukraine.

Rau also pointed to the importance of the OSCE in mediation and conflict resolution. He said that Poland’s efforts would focus on strengthening security, but also on improving the situation of societies affected by conflicts.

The OSCE presidency lasts one year. Poland will take over the presidency from Sweden in 2022. OSCE is the world’s largest security-oriented intergovernmental organisation. It has 57 members and 11 partner countries.