I am appealing for prudence and responsibility on the roads: PM

“The changes to the regulations alone are not enough,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised, calling on social media for prudence and responsibility on the roads. Earlier on Thursday, as part of the “Good Driver” campaign devoted to increasing road safety, he spoke about tougher penalties for dangerous driving.

Gov’t announces higher fines and penalties for reckless drivers

see more

“Enough indulgence for bandits behind the wheel! A car cannot be a lethal weapon in the hands of irresponsible people under the influence of alcohol” the Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

“We are changing the rules for tickets and fines related to driving under the influence of alcohol, we foresee the possibility of confiscating the vehicle and very high imprisonment penalties. I hope that these changes lead to safer and more careful driving. These changes will be discussed with various non-governmental organisations and institutes,” he assured.

The PM said that “the police will definitely punish traffic offences in order to make Poland safer”. He added that Poland still has one of the highest accident rates in the EU per 100,000 inhabitants.

Some of the changes will concern among others the penalty point system. Penalty points will only be deleted after two years. For violating traffic regulations, the driver will be able to receive up to 15 penalty points (currently the maximum number of points is 10). Also the training courses which reduce the number of penalty points will be cancelled.

The new proposal will include the obligatory confiscation of the vehicle, when the drunk driver causes at least the risk of causing a land traffic disaster. The court will be able to order the confiscation of the vehicle even if it is not owned by the perpetrator, and the owner or other authorised person foresaw or could have foreseen the offence. The same rules will apply to people who are driving under the influence of narcotics.