More AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Poland

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland on Thursday received 160,000 AstraZeneca vaccines while 222,000 Moderna vaccines will reach this country on Friday, the head of the government’s Strategic Reserves Agency has told PAP.

Michal Kuczmierowski added that 1.5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines had been delivered to Poland on Monday.

Covid vaccinations began in Poland on December 27, 2020, with Poles getting vaccines from one of four companies, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson.

According to data published on government websites Poland has distributed nearly 32 million jabs against Covid-19 and over 15.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.