‘Alarm Clock’ Clinic for adults is fruitful undertaking: Justice Minister

“The ‘Alarm Clock’ Clinic for adults is a fruitful undertaking. The Justice Fund has donated over PLN 37 mln (EUR 8.9 mln) to it,” Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro said on Thursday during the ceremony of laying of the foundation act of the facility for comatosed adults.

The ceremony took place on Thursday in Warsaw. “We have plans to hand over this building in the autumn of 2022 and admit first patients then. Everything is going well so far,” Ewa Błaszczyk, the head of the “Akogo?” foundation, organising the construction of the clinic, said.

As recalled by Minister Ziobro, who attended the ceremony, the Justice Fund donated over PLN 37 mln (EUR 8.9 mln) for the construction and equipment of this clinic. “This is money from the perpetrators of crimes to rehabilitate coma patients. They will find professional care in the clinic,” he stressed.

“This project that we are implementing here shows that evil can be turned into good, that bad deeds can also result in good in the form of funds that could be obtained through the administration of justice and transferred in a prudent and wise manner to an undertaking that will serve good in the noblest sense of the word,” the Minister pointed out.

As Ewa Błaszczyk announced on Thursday, more than 80 children and 30 adults have woken up from a coma in the clinics of her foundation.