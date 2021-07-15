Poland can surprise us all with pace of transformation: EU official

“We demand a lot from our citizens and a lot from companies, but for the right purpose. We want humanity to avoid wars for water and food,” Frans Timmermans, Executive deputy Head of the European Commission (EC) for the Green Deal, told “Rzeczpospolita” daily. He pointed out that “Poland can surprise us all with the pace of transformation.”

He explained that the aim of the “Fit for 55” climate package proposed by the European Commission is to fight the consequences of climate change fairly.

“If the reform is not fair, neither the Member States nor the parliament will be able to accept it. Therefore, we present a comprehensive package that, when viewed as a whole, gives a fair distribution of opportunities and costs,” he emphasised.

“In many areas, it is simply increasing our ambitions, as we are moving from the already implemented target of reducing CO2 emission by 40 pct to 55 pct by 2030. Eight out of 12 proposals are extensions of existing legislation. But there are also completely new proposals, because we can see that in some areas our policy did not work,” Mr Timmermans pointed out.

He noted that “transport emissions are rising instead of falling” and that energy consumption in buildings is falling at an unsatisfactory pace.

He also referred to the topic of electric cars. In his opinion, “the transition to them” will happen “faster than anyone predicted.” He noted, however, that incentives, such as infrastructure for charging these cars, still need to be created.

“An electric car is already cheaper to run than one that runs on fuel. And according to Bloomberg’s forecast, it will also be cheaper to buy as early as 2027,” he pointed out.

When asked How much more expensive energy will be as a result of the “Fit for 55” package changes, Mr Timmermans replied that energy prices are rising now, “even without the new package.”

“But the energy mix changes favorably,” he stressed.

Frans Timmermans also referred to the situation of coal-dependent countries in the face of upcoming reform, saying that “for them, the transition to renewable energy will not happen in one go.”

“For countries like Poland, gas is an indispensable intermediate link… Ideally, gas infrastructure should be built immediately and adapted to hydrogen or other zero-emission energy carriers,” he said.

“By the way, I think that Poland can surprise us all with the pace of transformation. If we look at what is happening in public transport, how quickly Polish cities are switching to zero-emission vehicles – it is really amazing,” Mr Timmermans stressed.