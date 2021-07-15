COVID-19: 105 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 105 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,881,151 including 153,305 still active. The number of active cases increased from 153,182 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 12 new fatalities – 2 from COVID-19 alone and 10 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland increased to 75,191.

According to the ministry, 90,470 people are quarantined and 2,652,655 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 153,305 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

Due to technical difficulties, the Ministry did not publish Thursday’s data regarding the vaccination process. As of Wednesday, a total of 31,863,546 vaccine doses have been administered and 15,453,502 people have been fully vaccinated so far.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 62 out of 647 available.

As of Thursday morning, as many as 189,216,167 coronavirus cases, 4,075,580 deaths and 172,836,794 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 34,848,068, India has the second most with 30,987,880 cases and Brazil third with 19,209,729.